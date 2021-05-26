Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse and all were in Whitman County.
The three confirmed cases increased the county total since the pandemic started to 4,325, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website. Deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 49 while hospitalizations related to the virus since the pandemic started climbed by one since Monday to 115.
Fourteen cases were reported Tuesday in the five-county, Public Health – Idaho North Central District, according to the district’s website. Latah County was the only one of the five counties not to have any new cases.
Latah County remained at 3,183 cases, including 3,019 confirmed and 164 probable cases. Of the 3,183 cases, 3,070 have recovered, 103 are open and 10 people have died.
Latah County remains in the “moderate risk” category for COVID-19 while the other four counties in the district are at “minimal risk.”