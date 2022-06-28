Three people were arrested and 120 fentanyl pills were seized over the weekend by officers from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people from the town of Palouse, Robert Daggett, 53, and Dawn Daggett, 50, were arrested and are facing charges related to possession and delivery of a controlled substance, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Facing similar charges is Robert Ensley, 37, of Pullman.
Deputies received information Friday about possible narcotics distribution activity that led to the issuance of a search warrant in Palouse, according to the news release. Deputies located approximately 50 tablets of fentanyl during the search of that residence. Deputies later served two additional warrants, one in Pullman and another in Palouse.
Authorities believe the 120 fentanyl pills that were seized were intended for delivery in the area.
All three people arrested were scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.