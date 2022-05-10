Two of the three candidates in this year’s 6th Legislative District Senate Republican primary have never been elected to public office before, but they all have experience in the Idaho Statehouse and are eager to go back for more.
Former Sen. Dan Foreman served one term in the Legislature from 2017-18, in what was then the 5th Legislative District, but fell short in his last two reelection bids.
Kendrick farmer Robert Blair gained his legislative experience earlier this year while serving as a substitute for Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson during the entire 2022 session.
Moscow nurse practitioner Jennifer Seegmiller has also served as a substitute, filling in for Genesee Rep. Caroline Troy on a couple of occasions over the past few years.
The three Senate hopefuls square off in the May 17 primary. The winner will face two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, in the Nov. 8 general election, along with Constitution Party candidate James Hartley, of Moscow.
After last year’s redistricting process, the 6th Legislative District now includes all of Lewis and Latah counties, as well as the northern/eastern half of Nez Perce County.
Blair, 53, grew up in the region and sees that as a major selling point for voters.
“I’ve spent my whole life here,” he said. “I understand the values of our district. I remember the drought years and 16% interest rates. I remember when the Jaype mill in Pierce closed down. I understand the ag and natural resource industries. Those experiences make me the best candidate for our area.”
Blair describes himself as a “common sense conservative,” meaning he’ll focus on the needs of District 6, while protecting the state and federal constitutions.
“I’m an independent thinker,” Blair said. “I’m not there to represent special interest groups. I’m there to represent my constituents.”
During the 2022 legislative session, for example, he cosponsored legislation intended to improve the identification and treatment of dyslexia, a reading disorder that affects an estimated 20% of children nationwide. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously.
He also supported the use of federal stimulus funds to help expand broadband infrastructure in rural Idaho, noting that north central Idaho is the most underserved region in the state.
“We need better, more robust broadband infrastructure in rural Idaho and in our region,” Blair said.
Foreman, 68, cited outlawing abortion as one of his top priorities.
“I think Idaho needs to join with Oklahoma and just put an end to abortions,” he said. “There are many viable alternatives. No. 1, don’t get pregnant. And No. 2, putting the baby up for adoption.”
Holding state officials accountable for their decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic is another critical issue he thinks needs to be addressed.
“We need an accounting of who did what and why,” Foreman said. “Why didn’t the governor convene the Legislature after he declared an emergency? Why didn’t the Legislature self-convene? And when it did convene, why did it let the governor control the narrative? I have a lot of questions, and I want some bloody answers.”
Foreman is a retired Moscow Police officer who previously served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force.
During his two years in the Legislature, he was a bit of a firebrand. For example, he twice voted against the higher education budget, saying there was “too much pork” in it. He also described the University of Idaho and the greater Moscow area as “a cesspool of liberalism,” and suggested that “hard-core left-wing extremists” were turning Moscow into “a big, selfish, godless town without a soul.”
Foreman said he’s running for office again out of a sense of obligation.
“A lot of things (in government) aren’t working the way the Founding Fathers and the way the people of Idaho want them to work,” he said. “I think I can bring some skills, experience and street smarts to Boise to help deal with that. I’d much rather ride my Harley off into the sunset, but when I look at what’s going on, I don’t want to walk away if I can help fix the problem.”
Seegmiller, 50, said fixing problems is what she does every day as a family nurse practitioner.
“A lot of what I do is listen to people and try to understand what’s happening with them and what their problems are,” she said. “As a legislator, I’d be applying the same skills I have as a nurse to the district and entire state.”
Seegmiller has family roots in Idaho, and has lived in the Moscow area since 2007. She considered running for the Legislature two years ago, after Moscow Rep. Bill Goesling announced his retirement, but felt the timing wasn’t quite right.
“It was tempting, but I needed to know my family was in a position where I could be away in Boise for three months,” she said. “My husband does a great job with the kids, but he also travels. I needed to wait until our youngest son was old enough that he can drive himself.”
In the meantime, Seegmiller had the opportunity to fill in as a substitute for Rep. Troy on a couple of occasions. Those experiences confirmed her impression that she has what it takes to do the job.
“I got a taste for what the job entails,” she said. “It was interesting to hear about the different issues that people are concerned with, and the process of making public policy is fascinating to me.”
That includes health care policy. Given the dearth of legislators who have any experience in that area — and the magnitude of the decisions they’re making — Seegmiller thinks it’s critical to have at least one senator who understands the industry.
“If we don’t have people who understand the implications and the consequences of the decisions they’re making, we can end up with some bad laws,” she said.
Overall, Seegmiller said she’s the best choice for voters because she has the experience needed to ask hard questions and make hard decisions.
“And if you’re saying something I don’t agree with, I’ll still hear you out,” she said. “I want to be represented by someone who will listen and treat people respectfully. I will listen and advocate for people in a way that’s respectful.”
Foreman said he’s never asked people for money or for their vote.
“All I ask is that they listen to what I have to say,” he said. “If that resonates with them, then they can go forward from there. I just want people to listen and think about what I have to say.”
Blair said he’s the top choice because he understands the issues and problems that people in District 6 deal with on a daily basis.
“Ask the candidates, ‘When was the last time they talked with loggers or farmers about the issues they’re dealing with,’ ” he said. “The Idaho Legislature is becoming more and more urban, and we need to make sure those rural, agricultural voices are still represented.”
