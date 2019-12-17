Three people were taken to the hospital following a Sunday evening crash on on the Pullman-Moscow Highway, including a 19-year-old Pullman man who was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
According to Washington State Patrol, Pullman man Jedidiah Byers, 19, lost control of his vehicle while heading westbound on State Route 270 between Moscow and Pullman. His vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Moscow resident Caleb Pearce. Elizabeth Pearce, 28, also was in the eastbound vehicle.
The collision blocked the road for two hours, and all three people involved were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. Byers was later sent to Sacred Heart. Caleb and Elizabeth Pearce were released from PRH.