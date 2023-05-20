Three candidates applied to become the mayor of Pullman before the filing period closed Friday.
The Whitman County Auditor’s Office opened filing for multiple positions Monday. Hundreds of local seats in Whitman County were available for the general election this year. As of Friday, 187 candidates had filed to run for the election to the 151 Whitman County offices open for the Aug. 1 primary election. Here are some of the candidates who put their hats in the race.
Pullman
The three candidates for mayor are Eileen Macoll, Francis Benjamin and Deb McNeil.
Nathan Weller, Ward 2; Becky Dueben, Ward 2; Pat Wright, Ward 3; and Ann Parks, Ward 1, have filed for re-election on the City Council.
Dan Maher has filed for the Ward 1 councilmember position, Carla Marcela De Lira has filed for the Ward 2 councilmember position and CJ Robert applied to become a Ward 3 councilmember. Holly Greystone and Eric Fejeran have filed their candidacies to become a Ward 6 councilmember,
Port of Whitman County
Kristine Meyer filed for re-election as a Ward 2 Commissioner.
Albion
Carolyn Emerson has filed for re-election as mayor.
Megan Welling filed for the Ward 1 council position, Cornea Andersen filed to be the Ward 2 councilmember and Katherine Okie applied to be a Ward 5 councilmember.
Colfax
James Retzer has filed for re-election as mayor.
Mark Mackleit filed for the Ward 4 council seat, Crystn Guenthner applied for the Ward 5 council position and Thomas Huntwork filed to be the Ward 7 councilmember. Dustin Guenthner and Sarah Sevedge filed for the Ward 6 council seat.
Colton
Jerry Weber filed for re-election as mayor.
Sam Keller filed for the Ward 3 council seat and Dorothy Sharp filed to be a Ward 4 councilmember.
Endicott
Steve Salzman filed for re-election as mayor. Two candidates applied to be mayor, including Nate Pierson and Richard Marty.
Don Adsitt and Debbie Wolfe filed for the Ward 1 council seat. Nick Nicola and Megan Webster filed to be a Ward 3 councilmember. Thomas Webster and Destiny Corean filed for the Ward 5 council position.
Farmington
Blanche Rhea reapplied for mayor.
Haleigh Varney reapplied for the Ward 2 council seat and Ben Smith reapplied for the Ward 4 council position.
Lavon Walser applied to become a Ward 1 councilmember.
Garfield
Craig Mitzimberg filed for the Ward 1 council seat. Jason Bankus and Neal Leon filed for the Ward 2 council position. Roni Mundell is running for the Ward 3 council seat.
Lacrosse
Kenneth Spain filed to be a Ward 2 councilmember.
Lamont
Phyllis Bogner filed for re-election as mayor.
Councilmembers who reapplied for their positions include Ronald Bogner for Ward 3, Catherine Ulrich for Ward 4 and Debby Spencer for Ward 5.
Malden
Robert Law filed for the Ward 4 council seat and Lori Dickinson filed for the Ward 5 council position.
Oakesdale
A. Evans filed for the Ward 1 council seat, Bill Auvil filed for the Ward 2 council position and Bruce Palmer filed to be a Ward 3 councilmember.
Palouse
Tim Sievers filed for re-election as mayor. April Borden applied to become the mayor.
Leslie Sena reapplied for the Ward 5 council seat.
Angie Griner filed to be the Ward 2 councilmember, Lesa Neumann filed for the Ward 5 Council seat and Robert Brooks filed for the Ward 6 council position.
Rosalia
Valerie Bryan filed to be the Ward 2 councilmember and Ryan Diamond applied for the Ward 4 council seat.
St. John
Mike Webb reapplied for the mayor position.
Lydia Smith filed for the Ward 1 council position and Denny Hinds filed to become a Ward 2 councilmember.
Tekoa
Roy Schulz filed for re-election as mayor. Shelly Ausmus filed to become the mayor.
Councilmembers who reapplied for their seats include Todd Jensen and Mandi Prince for Ward 1, Mike Hale for Ward 4 and David Tysz for Ward 6.
Margie Jaeger filed for the Ward 2 council seat, Brad Chandler and Pete Martin filed for the Ward 3, B.J. Sperber filed for the Ward 5 seat and Lydia Fletcher and Cheri Currier filed for the Ward 7 Council position.
Uniontown
Jim Barry reapplied for the Ward 3 council seat.
Dan Warner applied to be a Ward 1 councilmember and Kenneth Davies filed for the Ward 2 council position.
Pullman School District
James Evermann has filed for re-election for District 3 and Arron Carter reapplied for District 1.
James Bledsoe filed for District 1, William Buckley filed for District 2 and Craig Nelson filed for District 3.
To view the list of candidates who filed, visit /voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=882&c=38