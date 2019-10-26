Jason Johnson and Karen Caffrey are challenging incumbent Christy Sanderson for a pair of positions on the Deary City Council in the coming November election.
The four-year posts will go to the two candidates who garner the most votes. Sanderson, who was appointed to a council vacancy nearly two years ago, oversees parks, library and sanitation from her position. The other contested spot, to be vacated by current councilor Chris House, helps manage city sewers.
Were he to win, Johnson said he’d like to use his new spot on the council to support the kinds of projects he oversaw when he was Deary’s public works director.
“I left my position at the city of Deary to take this job with Avista and left the city in good hands, it’s just that there were some projects that I really wanted to see completed and still do,” he said. “It’s the town I live in, I want to see it get better and continue to grow and get some more activities for the kids in town and improve the infrastructure that the town has now.”
Similarly, Sanderson said her work on city council so far has been eye-opening and she’d like to continue to help lead city efforts, particularly concerning parks. She said among her goals moving forward will be to continue to maintain and improve Deary’s public spaces, particularly in bringing them into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. In fact, she said, the city was recently awarded an $89,000 grant to fund an ADA-accessible public restroom, in part because of her efforts.
“I’ve learned a lot in the last two years — I just kind of clicked, I really enjoy it,” she said. “My main goal is to make our parks more useful and accessible to everybody and all of our connecting communities. ... I’m working really hard for the ADA compliance aspect.”
For his part, Johnson said he is on a committee attempting to create a new activities field in town and has been working to convert nearby, unutilized railroad beds into paved bike paths.
With new businesses coming to town and the expansion of some established businesses, Johnson said now is the opportunity to encourage responsible growth in Deary. He said there are many good reasons that draw potential new residents to his tiny mountain town, including a high-achieving school system and a comfortable proximity to two bustling college towns.
“We are getting a lot of people that are new to the area and if they appreciate the outdoors and that small town feel, I think Deary provides that really well,” he said.
“We’re just a close-knit community, and it’s just amazing and wonderful and I love living here,” Sanderson added. “The people are great, and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else or have my kids raised anywhere else, it’s a great setting and environment.”
The third candidate, Caffrey, could not be reached for comment.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.