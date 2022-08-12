Sometimes, people truly get to live out their childhood dreams, and for longtime Pullman resident Karly Gomez, it was worth the wait.
Monarch Boutique, a store full of thrifted trinkets and treasures, is almost ready to open its doors to the community.
Gomez, owner of Monarch Boutique, has been hard at work renovating and remodeling her venue slated to open next Friday. She said she is most excited to see the expression on patron’s faces when they enter her shop and the reactions from people in the community. Gomez is ready for the hustle and bustle of opening her business during the Lentil Festival.
Gomez moved to the Palouse in 2005 with her husband and 18-month-old son. Her family moved to Pullman because her husband was pursuing expanding his education at Washington State University. Gomez got a job at WSU and has been working at the university for 17 years — she is currently employed as an administrative manager. Gomez said she plans to continue working at the university while running her business, and volunteering for the community in her spare time.
Finishing up volunteering as a board president for the local Swim Club Cougar Aquatics, Gomez loves giving back to the community. She spent four years at the swim club managing the nonprofit organization. In her free time, Gomez bakes pastries and loves doing anything that’s creative.
Monarch Boutique is a longtime dream Gomez has had since she was a child. She said she played dress-up and pretended to run her own store, placing her grandma’s jewelry and clothes in the living room as her parents and sister pretended to be the customers. Gomez’s parents were business owners — growing up it was something that was a part of her life and she knew someday she would run her own.
Gomez has been focusing on the boutique for the past 10 years; she’s been hunting for thrifted treasures and has curated a collection for her shop. This year she found the perfect spot for her business and said she watched everything fall into place.
Secondhand vintage is something Gomez is passionate about. She said there’s always a story and history behind items, it’s interesting to know somebody may have owned it.
“I love the concept of secondhand vintage pieces,” Gomez said. “Whether it’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, scarves, anything you can decorate your home with. People can appreciate whether they wear it, look at it or have it in their homes.”
Gomez is also passionate about the environment, and said this is something she can do to make a difference. She said fast fashion is something that’s become more popular but it creates a lot of textile waste. She wants to promote purchasing secondhand and share her appreciation for older, unique clothes.
Monarch Boutique is a woman-owned business, and Gomez said it’s important to have representation for women in the industry, and disabled people.
“Being a woman in general in the workforce can be challenging,” Gomez said. “A lot of times I think we can lack the confidence, but it’s important to embrace all the uniqueness that we have and empower women to lead and own things.”
Gomez also has a disability and she said it’s another area of representation that needs to be brought into the light. She said when people aren’t hearing-abled, sight-abled or they have another disability, makes it an uneven playing field in the workforce. Gomez said it can be challenging wanting to contribute to society and being able to make money to pay the bills. She said it’s important to know it’s possible to become a business owner and do things you are passionate about, no matter what your situation is.
When deciding what to name her business, Gomez stuck close to home. Growing up, Gomez was close with her grandma, and the monarch butterfly was something her and her grandma both loved — she said she always knew if she owned a business, she would name it after the butterfly.
“Butterflies are a beautiful concept,” Gomez said. “They put themselves in a cocoon and evolve, grow and change. They come out as something beautiful, and people (in a way) get to appreciate and watch others grow and evolve their style.”
Monarch Boutique will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-6 p.m., Fridays from 3:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at 107 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman.