Much of the region is under a flood watch because of thunderstorms headed to the Inland Northwest.

The electrical storms were expected Thursday evening, and wet weather is predicted to continue through the weekend, and will bring cooler temperatures as well. Rain is expected to cause waterways to rise and increase as rainfall mixes with snowmelt, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Lewis, Nez Perce and Latah counties in Idaho and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington.

