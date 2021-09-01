Washington State University and Palouse Habitat for Humanity have announced a partnership to study practical ways to create affordable, energy-efficient housing.
The partnership will be ceremonially inaugurated at 2 p.m. Thursday at Habitat’s Uniontown build site at 503 Prairie Avenue in Uniontown. The final walls will be raised in their first partnership home.
The Housing Energy Affordability Lab, or HEAL, is a partnership to test energy use across a number of Habitat built homes. The homes will be designed by WSU students and built with the help of staff and student volunteers.
Researchers in WSU’s School of Design and Construction will be studying construction elements in the new homes that might improve energy efficiency and affordability. WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement has also been a key actor in bringing about the partnership, working with faculty to incorporate service learning into their coursework.
For more information, readers may contact Jennifer Wallace at (208) 883-8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.