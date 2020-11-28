This year, the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present livestream performances of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens from Dec. 4-13.
The performances feature professor David Lee-Painter as the infamous Scrooge and students from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Adapted for the stage by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts candidate in theatre and directed by Craig A. Miller, the play is a fresh retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge’s self-reflective journey from miserly wretchedness to merry redemption. With fully realized costumes, lighting and sound, the family-friendly theatrical Zoom event will fill your home with holiday cheer.
Performances will stream at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 13.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. performances are free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for families. All 2 p.m. performances are “pay what you can.”
Register for a 6 p.m. performance at www.uidaho.edu/6pmchristmas.
Register for a 2 p.m. performance at https://www.uidaho.edu/2pmchristmas.
Visit www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre for more information.