Time with the fans

Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert snaps the ball to Theodore Sumner, a junior at WSU, so he can attempt to throw it through a square in the net behind him at the Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman. Dickert was interacting with students on campus last week to help promote the Cougar’s home game Thursday against the Utah Utes.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- New Palouse rink nearing completion
- Moscow roundabout, other upgrades complete
- Cougars assistant announces his cancer diagnosis
- One night in the ER
- Suspects in armed robbery near Moscow may be in custody
- Moscow Police Department discusses fentanyl situation with parents
- Taking landscaping beyond the plants
- His View: Why aren’t we asking the question of our candidates?
- McMorris Rodgers touches on election fraud, fentanyl
- WSU announces $5M gift for engineering hub