With the backing of four local mobile home park owners and managers, the Moscow City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night that now allows modular homes, or prefabricated buildings, and certain tiny homes in mobile home parks.
It also eliminates the six-month stay limitation for recreational vehicles with full hook-ups in RV parks.
Tiny homes now allowed at RV and manufactured home parks must be on a chassis and wheels, under the amended ordinance.
As part of the ordinance changes, the term “mobile home” was changed to “manufactured home” throughout the ordinance, said Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray, who presented the ordinance changes to the council Tuesday.
Essentially, mobile homes constructed prior to June 1976 are referred to as mobile homes, and those built after the date are considered manufactured homes.
All six city councilors were in favor of the ordinance amendments, which included amending Title 6, chapters 2, 3 and 4 of Moscow City Code regarding mobile home and RV parks. Many councilors said they felt the changes allow for more affordable and flexible housing options in town.
“We’ve talked about affordable housing for years now,” said Councilor Sandra Kelly. “I think this is a nice step in the right direction.”
Councilor Art Bettge said he liked that the elimination of the six-month stay rule only applies to RVs with full hook-ups because otherwise “transient camping” could result.
Councilor Brandy Sullivan said the ordinance should help out-of-town construction workers who wish to stay in RVs while working on an area project for longer than six months.
During the public hearing for the ordinance change, three Moscow mobile home park owners or managers and one mobile home park owner in the Area of City Impact spoke in favor of the ordinance changes, and one Latah County resident spoke mostly against the ordinance amendments.
The resident cited concerns about eliminating the six-month stay limitation for RVs.
Gary Lester, owner of Abiel Mobile Home Community on West Palouse River Drive, said more and more people are struggling to find affordable housing, and mobile home parks are essentially “the last frontier in affordable housing.”
He said several spaces at his mobile home park are too short to fit mobile homes, so allowing tiny homes, RVs and RV park models will be essential to helping fill the park with affordable homes.
“By lifting the six-month stay and allowing tiny homes, park models and RVs to stay year-round, this will attract students, retirees, construction workers and just about anyone who wants to live simply and affordably,” Lester said.
Another mobile home park owner said tiny homes can be cheaper than mobile homes, they look better and last longer. A third park owner said he has received several requests from people wanting to move their RVs into a space at his park.
In other business, the council approved:
- Rezoning Latah Federal Credit Union’s 25,000-square-foot area of land at 904, 908 and 912 S. Washington St. from Residential Office to General Business Zone.
- Ray said banks and credit unions are no longer permitted in the Residential Office Zone, which prompted the request.
- During the public hearing, Scott Becker, owner of civil engineering, surveying and land planning firm Hodge and Associates in Moscow, said the small structure, which LFCU acquired, on the north side of the property, is not in good shape and will likely be demolished and a parking lot will replace the space. LFCU President Marlys Wilson said the credit union may also expand into its existing parking lot at some point.
- The submission of a grant request for the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program fiscal year 2022 application for the installation of safety improvements, primarily a roundabout, at the intersection of West A and Baker streets, with an estimated project cost not to exceed $800,000. The city is requesting $741,280 in LHSIP funding, with a required 7.34 percent local match of $58,720.
- The replacement of a failing sewer conveyance vacuum truck this budget year and directed staff to bring the adjustment forward in the open budget process. The cost of replacement, considering the trade of the old unit, is $379,659. Funds in the amount of $364,154 have been accumulated for the scheduled replacement of the unit and the accumulation for other Sewer Fund fleet replacements will be utilized for the remaining $15,505.
