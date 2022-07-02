The bright lights and loud noises of the Fourth of July holiday can force pets into hiding or even trigger them to run away from home.
Dr. Cassidy Cordon, a veterinarian at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, says there are a few things owners can do to alleviate their pet’s stress when the fireworks arrive.
“Even if you don’t use fireworks, your neighbors probably will, so it is important to be prepared, and it is difficult to prepare on July 3,” Cordon said.
She says the first thing owners should do is find an appropriate, confined and comfortable space where their pet will feel safe. This could be in a crate or in a bedroom with their owner.
Dogs can be hypersensitive to noise and vibrations from fireworks and other explosions.
“For many animals, their safe space is under a bed or another piece of furniture,” Cordon said. “We have to remember that dogs are den animals, and their instinct is to find a safe space they can get through the night.”
Having background noise, such as fans or music, to drown out the loud booms of fireworks is helpful, she added.
Some animals, including dogs and cats, can be destructive when under duress, resulting in injuries or property damage. Special toys can help keep the pets occupied.
Cordon recommends keeping anxious animals on a leash when outside during the days leading up to the holiday. Some people light fireworks early, which can cause pets to bolt from a park or fenced-in yard.
She says to give the animals an extra-long walk in the morning to relieve themselves and get exercise.
“The fewer times a stressed animal is taken outside during fireworks, the better,” she said. “Every trip outside can be traumatic, and each trip carries the risk of an animal running away.”
Cordon encourages people not to take dogs to fireworks shows, especially younger dogs or dogs of owners who may not know how to react to their animal getting spooked.
Ensuring pet tags are up-to-date is also essential.
“A 30-second check of your animal’s tags could be all that is needed to avoid a panicked hours-long search,” Cordon said.
For some dogs and cats with extreme reactions to fireworks, thunder coats may be effective at calming them.
Veterinarian-prescribed anxiety medications and sedatives are also an option for pets that have had an annual physical exam. Working with a veterinarian throughout the year to reduce noise-related stress with behavior modification and training can reduce their anxiety as well.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.