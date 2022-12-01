’Tis the season for shoveling snow

Washington State University students Ava Lee, from left, Jessica Reeves, Lorenzo DeSimone, Maddie Oppenheimer and Paris Peterson slide down Thompson Flats with garbage bags and sleds Wednesday in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Winter decided not to wait until December and arrived early by delivering snow to the region.

The Palouse was hit hardest by the white stuff Wednesday. Areas like Viola had 5.1 inches and Moscow received 3.1 inches. In Whitman County, Pullman had 4.4 inches and other areas like Colfax and St. John to the north saw 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Palouse residents should be prepared to get out their shovels again. The National Weather Service of Spokane issued a winter storm warning through 7 p.m. today. It states that heavy snow is expected for the areas of Moscow, Pullman, Potlatch, Genesee, Tekoa, Uniontown, Plummer, La Crosse, Oaskesdale, Colfax and Rosalia.

