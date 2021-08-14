After a swell of support for the event during last year’s pandemic-related school closures, Moscow Kiwanis has returned with its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.
The three-day event kicked off Thursday, and those who wish to donate can bring supplies to where the bus is parked in the parking lot just outside of Staples along the Moscow-Pullman Highway.
Kiwanis Treasurer Louise Regelin said Staples and other businesses on the Palouse have become staunch supporters of the drive, now in its 13th year.
Staples has made $5 pre-assembled boxes of pencils, markers, highlighters and other items available for patrons to purchase and have donated on their behalf. Similarly, the local branch of the store has also assembled $5 and $10 bags of high-demand items that can be gifted to the supply drive as well.
Staples General Manager Rhonda Csergei said the Stuff the Bus program used to park in different locations from year to year, but Staples became their traditional spot a few years ago when organizers were told they could not park in their planned location and the store offered them room in their own lot.
“That’s when we premade the $5 bags, to help streamline the donation process versus just having people pick up a few items here and there to donate,” Csergei said. “It was like ‘hey let’s make this easy on you, and on their need by having those items preselected’ so they don’t have to think about it.”
Regelin said the idea for the event sprang out of the Great Recession. She said the service organization recognized an increase in the number of students accessing free and reduced lunch programs at local schools and wanted to do something to help support them.
Moscow School District Program Coordinator Carrie Brooks said the program not only provides school supplies to children in need at the start of the school year, but stocks Moscow schools so they are able to provide ongoing support throughout the year.
She said it’s easy to forget that in a given year, there are dozens of homeless children attending school in Moscow, and the needs of these students increased dramatically during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to go to bed at night and sleep and know that these families are really hurting in any way,” Brooks said. “This is just one way that we’re able to provide support to these kids and it’s just — it seems like a small thing, but to a child, it’s a great big thing.”
Moscow Police Chief James Fry, who was helping to unload boxes of donated supplies Thursday afternoon, said the program is emblematic of a community where care and support for those in need is second nature. He said even local branches of businesses — like Walmart and Staples — have been staunch supporters of such drives, as have local agencies like the Moscow Police Department.
“It’s important to the police department because we know that kids getting an education helps direct them away from maybe other behaviors in life that could not have a positive effect on them,” Fry said. “Anything we can do that helps promote our community (and) promote the schools, we’re there.”
Stuff the Bus will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Staples parking lot at 2255 West Pullman Road. in Moscow.
