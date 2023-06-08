Yevheniia Kolomoiets, a member of the 2023 graduating class, poses for a portrait at Moscow High School. Kolomoiets is an exchange student from Ukraine who will be pursuing a higher education at Georgetown University.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Moscow High School senior Yevheniia Kolomoiets remembers the fear she felt as she waited by her phone, hoping to hear back from her family.
Her family lived in Lysychansk in what is now one of the most dangerous areas of Ukraine. The war with Russia had started and Kolomoiets had just returned to her Moscow home from school. She heard the news about the war before her family did.
It was 4 a.m. in Ukraine, which meant her family was still asleep. It also meant they didn’t pick up the phone right away.