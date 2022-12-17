The residents of Aspen Park of Cascadia, a senior care facility in Moscow, were enjoying dinner Wednesday night when the members of Moscow Cub Scout Pack 323, with help from some Boy Scouts in Troop 345, arrived to surprise them with a night of festive caroling.

The Scouts and some family members sang songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Deck the Halls” for the residents.

After performing in the dining room, the carolers walked the halls and sang for residents in their rooms.

