ENDICOTT — A 2-year-old female was pronounced dead Tuesday after she drowned at a residence outside Endicott in Whitman County.
The girl was playing outside with her siblings when she went missing, according a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release. About 15 minutes later, the girl was discovered in an unused concrete swimming pool in fewer than 2 feet of residual standing water. She was unresponsive.
Emergency responders and family members attempted lifesaving measures at the residence and during transport to Whitman County Hospital. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Whitman County Coroner will review the incident to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax and Endicott fire departments responded to the incident.