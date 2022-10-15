Tomer Butte Moon

Moscow’s Kristie Mattoon snapped and submitted this image of the moon above Tomer Butte, taken at dusk Oct. 8.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Structure collapse at UI fraternity injures four
- Collapsed structure was built by University of Idaho fraternity
- Fatal crash reported in southern Spokane County
- Pro-choice advocates rally in Moscow
- Banning books a hot topic
- Republicans back Dem for Idaho AG
- An elusive blessing: Hospice provides an invaluable service, but it's not available to all
- Moscow students head to FFA Convention
- Idaho students want more trade programs
- Labrador pledges to defend conservative values