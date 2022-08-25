Top Teacher

Lori Becker at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School in Colton recently earned the Seattle Mariners Teacher of the Week award. Becker has been teaching for 35 years at the school, primarily in the fifth- and sixth-grade combination classes. Becker was one of 24 teachers across the state of Washington to receive the award, sponsored by the Seattle Mariners Radio Network, WSECU and Seattle Sports 710 AM. Becker received a $500 classroom grant and an additional $500 grant was awarded to Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Catholic School. The photo was submitted by Scott Cron, who nominated Becker for the honor.

Lori Becker at Guardian Angel-St. Bonifcae School in Colton recently earned the Seattle Mariners Teacher of the Week award. Becker has been teaching for 35 years at the school, primarily in the 5th- and 6th-grade combination classes. Becker was one of 24 teachers across the state of Washington to receive the award, sponsored by the Seattle Mariners Radio Network, WSECU, and Seattle Sports 710 AM. Becker received a $500 classroom grant and an additional $500 grant was awarded to Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Catholic School. The photo was submitted by Scott Cron, who nominated Becker for the honor.

Tags

Recommended for you