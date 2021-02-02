Tossing concrete

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsContractors AJ Mathia, front, and his brother, Chris Mathia, both of Pullman, use shovels to toss concrete into a pile to make room for a French drain at a Pullman residence Monday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Contractors AJ Mathia, front, and his brother, Chris Mathia, both of Pullman, use shovels to toss concrete into a pile to make room for a French drain at a Pullman residence on Monday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you