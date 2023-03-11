Totalitarianism’s roots in hate, fear; and what that means for us

Ernesto Tinajero

Editor’s note: The Daily News is partnering with SpokaneFAVS to provide content for Faith Matters, a series of columns about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities. Learn more at SpokaneFAVS.com.

In Hannah Arendt’s “Origins of Totalitarianism,” she looks at the rise of totalitarianism and its effects on humanity. In our contemporary discourse, we have returned to her analysis as we see the darkness of authoritarianism rise. She argues that the root of totalitarianism is hatred and fear, as it seeks to eliminate the other to maintain total control.

By looking at the historical rise of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, Arendt argues that the ultimate result of this form of government was the dehumanization of one group, its members stripped of their human rights.

