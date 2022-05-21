A draft of a new tourism plan for Pullman is available online and among its recommendations are beautifying downtown buildings and creating a youth sports complex in the city.
The Pullman City Council will discuss the Pullman Strategic Tourism Plan on Tuesday.
The plan was created by consultants Place + Main Advisors and Arnett Muldrow with input from city council members, multiple city staff, a seven-person steering committee led by Councilor Pat Wright, and input from hundreds of business, organization and community stakeholders.
The goal behind the plan is to strengthen Pullman’s hospitality and tourism industries.
Behind Washington State University, downtown is the single largest area visitors frequent, according to the plan. It is also a source of frustration among the public, based on feedback Place + Main Advisors gathered.
The plan says that downtown is often used by businesses as the barometer of economic health for the entire community.
“Blighted buildings and empty storefronts downtown send the message that Pullman is not a place you want to invest,” the plan says.
It pointed to the Mimosa building on Main Street and other buildings that have deteriorating facades that present downtown and the community “in a negative light.”
The plan recommends the city should enact tougher city code regarding blight, including peeling paint, mold and cracked windows.
Pullman could create a grant program to help building owners improve their facades such as awning replacement, new paint and new signage. The plan says the Downtown Pullman Association could assist these property owners in finding a buyer or development partner if they do not have the funds to improve their building.
To improve the pedestrian experience, the plan recommends creating a wayfinding system to direct pedestrians to local businesses, attractions and parking.
It also advocates eliminating one-way traffic downtown. It says the one-way streets are an impediment to pedestrians because it leads to fast traffic.
“Considering long-term conversion of these streets to two-way traffic, and any other infrastructure changes needed to accommodate this change should be undertaken,” the plan says.
Outside of downtown, another major project that could benefit Pullman is the creation of a youth sports complex, according to the plan.
“Local leaders have discussed the potential of a large youth sports complex in town,” the plan says. “This complex could be home to several baseball/softball fields, soccer fields, and a fieldhouse.”
The plan says this complex could host the annual baseball tournament Palouse Summer Series as well as other sports tournaments. The fieldhouse would allow for winter sport tournaments that could help fill local hotels during the slow winter months of December and January.
The Pullman Strategic Tourism Plan can be read at the shortened link bit.ly/3yRNVoG.
Following Tuesday’s city council discussion, the consultants will begin creating a final Strategic Tourism Plan that is expected at the end of June.
