Tovah Brantner takes title of Gar-Pal Distinguished Young Woman

Tovah Brantner was named the Garfield-Palouse Distinguished Young Woman at a competition in the Garfield School Cafeteria Sunday.
Brantner, who is the daughter of Craig and Kelly Brantner, won a $1,650 scholarship, $100 for winning the judges’ interview and $550 for the talent competition in which she sang and played guitar.
Olivia Knauff, daughter of Cliff and Tonya Knauff, was the first runner-up and won a $1,300 scholarship and another $700 in the scholastic category.
The second runner up was Rielee Renne, daughter of Andy and Tammy Kivi. She won a $1,000 scholarship and $425 for self-expression