A public meeting to launch the Gateway District Collaborative, the area that connects Washington State University to downtown Pullman, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brelsford Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman.
As part of the project, students in WSU’s School of Design and Construction are developing a master plan designed to a vision for the area between the WSU campus and downtown Pullman.
Thursday’s event will offer community members the opportunity to meet students and add input to the vision.