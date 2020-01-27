A public meeting to launch the Gateway District Collaborative, the area that connects Washington State University to downtown Pullman, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brelsford Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman.

As part of the project, students in WSU’s School of Design and Construction are developing a master plan designed to a vision for the area between the WSU campus and downtown Pullman.

Thursday’s event will offer community members the opportunity to meet students and add input to the vision.

