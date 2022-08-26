A new feature of the townhall.idaho.gov website now allows people to subscribe to receive public meeting notifications from almost 200 state agencies, boards and commissions.
They’ll also be able to search meetings and do a test search to find information in meeting documents.
“Users asked for enhancements to our portal, and my team listened to those requests and took action,” said State Controller Brandon Woolf in a news release. “Every enhancement was created to make the functionality of Townhall Idaho more user-friendly and encourage greater engagement by our citizens.”