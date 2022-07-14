Tradition of Donation

The Athenaeum Club of Colfax recently donated a new book to the Whitman County Library through their library book project. The club has been donating books since 1963. This year the library book committee, looking at women’s mental health and self-care, donated Maria Shriver’s book, “I’ve been thinking ... reflections, prayers, and meditations for a meaningful life.” The Athenaeum Club was organized in 1895, and is one of the oldest women’s clubs in Washington State. Shown are Rita Ackerman, left, of the Athenaeum Club, and Kathy Buchholtz of the Whitman County Library.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Moscow man dies in collision between bicycle, vehicle near state line
- Helbling hangs up whistle
- Bafus is back, now with the Bears
- Palouse Ice Rink gets $500,000 gift
- Fatal plane crash by Snodgrass ruled pilot error
- Moscow proposing changes to daycare rules
- Latah County sees increase in crime
- Big honor for a colossal tree
- Rapist pleads guilty to Pullman crimes
- Moscow native Ewers continuing the climb
Your guide to the best businesses in the region