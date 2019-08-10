A permanent reversal of one-way traffic on Elm Street, University Avenue, Idaho Avenue and Ash Street on the University of Idaho campus will start Sunday, according to a city of Moscow news release.
New signage will be posted, and the public is encouraged to proceed with caution when traveling on these streets.
In 2017, UI submitted a request to reverse the one-way traffic on the four streets. Following a successful temporary trial in 2018, it was determined the proposed change was feasible.
For more information, contact the Moscow Streets and Fleet Division at (208) 883-7097.