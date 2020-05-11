While Pullman’s streets recently have been quiet on Saturday mornings, a traffic jam greeted drivers downtown this weekend.
The line of bumper-to-bumper cars started at Paradise Creek Brewery and ended at a warehouse on Latah Street. For the drivers, it was worth the hassle. Waiting for them was the prize: a semitractor-trailer filled with more than 50,000 pounds of potatoes.
Agricultural company Palouse Brand teamed up with the city and a farmer in Reardan, Wash., to give away free potatoes to all who wanted or needed them Saturday.
More than 20 people, a mix of volunteers and Palouse Brand staff, orchestrated the giveaway as they loaded up waiting cars and trucks with the spuds.
The russet potatoes were placed onto a conveyor belt attached to the truck. The workers, wearing facemasks, surrounded the conveyer belt and quickly filled empty buckets to the brim.
They rushed over to waiting cars and filled whatever containers the drivers had with the spuds.
The pick-up was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., but cars were lined up well before then and the distribution began earlier. Pullman city officials assisted by designating lanes for the traffic.
Palouse Brand spokesperson Sara Mader said the company had heard about a similar potato giveaway in Central Washington and wanted to bring the idea to Pullman. She said the line of cars in Central Washington extended for eight miles.
Palouse Brand connected with Reardan farmer Phillip Gross to provide the potatoes. Gross told the Daily News that the market for his potatoes disappeared when the restaurants shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, instead of burying the potatoes or throwing them away, his farm found an alternative.
“We decided to give them away to hungry families,” he said.
Gross said he estimates he has given away about 2,000 tons of potatoes with more tons to go. According to a Palouse Brand news release, the potatoes are untreated, meaning they can be consumed or used as seed. Mader said Palouse Brand organized a “dry run” Friday night by giving away about 5,000 pounds of potatoes to local restaurants, food banks, family members and friends. Palouse Brand had about 56,000 pounds of potatoes total to give away.
On Saturday, Mader chatted with some of the drivers who waited patiently for their food. She thanked one man for showing up.
“Thanks for the potatoes,” the man responded.
