Street projects being considered in Pullman include making Airport Road bike-friendly, adding a traffic signal to the Center Street-Grand Avenue intersection and widening sidewalks leading to the WSU campus.
The city’s six-year transportation improvement program includes a list of various projects intended to enhance Pullman’s streets and sidewalks.
During the Sept. 15 City Council meeting, Public Works Director Kevin Gardes spoke about the city’s intent to add multi-modal features to Airport Road.
He said the portion of Airport Road that lies within Pullman could have a separate biking and walking path like the one along the adjacent Terre View Drive.
He said Whitman County, which is responsible for the other half of Airport Road, is looking at adding a three-lane section with a center turn lane as well as a wide shoulder that bicyclists could use.
He said Whitman County has applied for grant funding to make improvements to Airport Road but has discussed applying for a federal grant with Pullman for a joint project to improve the whole road.
Gardes said Pullman has allocated $50,000 to develop the conceptual design of Airport Road in 2021. Construction could start in 2024.
According to the project description provided online, the city said it is important to improve Airport Road to address increases in traffic as the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport continues to grow and add flights.
Pullman is also planning to install a traffic signal on the busy Center Street-Grand Avenue intersection. According to the project description provided online, the city is seeking $879,750 in grant money from Washington’s Transportation Improvement Board to help pay for the project.
Construction for the traffic signal is expected to begin in 2022.
Pullman is aiming to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Terre View Drive and North Fairway.
Gardes told the council last week thet Pullman submitted a grant application to the Transportation Improvement Board in August and will learn in November if it was successful. Gardes said Pullman will only move forward if it does receive the grant that will pay for 85 percent of the total $840,000 cost.
If Pullman does receive the grant, it will likely begin construction in 2022.
Washington State University and Washington Department of Transportation are paying for a project to make part of State Route 270 safer for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling to the WSU campus.
The project would widen the sidewalk on the north side of SR 270 between Bishop Boulevard and Stadium way to a 10- or 12-foot wide shared use path.
According to the project details on the city’s website, this is intended to improve safety for walkers and bicyclists while encouraging nonvehicular use.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the project is estimated to cost $965,000.
The list of projects can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public.
