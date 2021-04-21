The Idaho Trails Association is planning six trips in Idaho’s backcountry from the end of May through August and is seeking youth ages 14-18 to volunteer for its Youth Trail Crew Program.
The program provides opportunities to learn about the outdoors while building and maintaining hiking trails in a safe, teamwork-oriented environment. The weeklong projects allow teens to meet new friends, try new things and explore Idaho’s best outdoor places.
To see the schedule of trips, visit idahotrailsassociation.org/youth.