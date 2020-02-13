The Idaho Department of Correction’s community mentoring program, Free2Succeed, will offer mentor training 5-9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Coeur d’Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene.
Free2Succeed connects volunteer mentors with individuals returning home from prison.
The training is free and snacks will be provided.
For information about the program, training or other training opportunities, visit shortened link bit.ly/31xGmkq. To speak with the local Free2Succeed coordinator, call Todd Holcomb at (208) 799-5030, extension 117, or email tholcomb@idoc.idaho.gov.