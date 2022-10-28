Democrat Alexa Kim and Republican Julie Fry will be on the ballot for Latah County clerk in the general elections Nov. 8.
Kim won the Democratic primary in May against Matthew Casberg, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Fry was unopposed in the primary election.
The Latah County clerk serves a four-year term. Constitutional and statutory laws give the county clerk five distinct titles: clerk of the district court, auditor, recorder, clerk of the board of county commissioners and chief elections officer of the county.
Tonya Dodge has served in the position for a bit more than one year following the retirement of longtime clerk Henrianne Westberg, but Dodge opted to not run for the position.
Below are written responses Kim and Fry provided to questions posed by the Daily News.
Alexa Kim
Why are you running for clerk?
I have worked in the Auditor’s Office for four years. I am familiar with the responsibilities of the office, and have worked diligently to better understand the different positions of my peers. The current political climate has brought unprecedented scrutiny of our elections process. As someone who has attended the Secretary of State Election training, assisted with the recent statewide computer conversion, and assisted in all areas of the elections process, I feel confident in our current systems. I fully support Idaho’s current election and marriage laws. I would also like to initiate projects that will streamline complicated practices and procedures, and ensure the accuracy of the county’s financial management.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
Currently, I am the lead Recording Deputy and Passport Facilities Manager. I have a thorough understanding of the legal requirements related to recording real property documents, issuing marriage licenses, processing County Alcohol License applications, and posting the agenda for the Board of the County Commissioners. I also have a strong working knowledge of the expansive list of statutes associated with conducting elections as required during the year including filing for political office, registering to vote, issuing and accepting Absentee Ballots, tabulating elections results, the use and requirements of elections equipment, and certifying the results to the State.
What do you think is the most important aspect of the clerk’s job and why?
The County Clerk wears many hats: Clerk of the District Court and Board of the County Commissioners, Ex-Officio Auditor, Recorder, Chief Elections Officer, Risk Manager, and overseeing Social Services. With their responsibilities in so many different areas, the most important aspect of the position is to remain nonpartisan when moving between the different duties. The Clerk’s position is to provide employees with adequate training to perform their jobs successfully, ensure that customer service is a priority, and maintain good communication with all employees, Department Heads, and other Elected Officials.
Julie Fry
Why are you running for clerk?
I am running for County Clerk-Auditor-Recorder because I am ready to serve my fellow citizens of Latah County. I want to bring leadership to the County Clerk’s office that will enable everyone to work as a cohesive team for the betterment of our county. I believe in having a fair and transparent system of government that works for the people. I will be focusing on transparency throughout my election duties by having all political parties involved from start to finish. I will also be fiscally transparent by creating a detailed budgeting and accounting process that is easy to understand and available on the County’s website. Lastly, I am focusing on superior customer service so that citizens feel their tax dollars are valued.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I graduated from the University of Idaho in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Since that time, I have run a private accounting business for over 25 years, serving farmers, lawyers, real estate, contractors, service & online industries, and non-profit organizations. The past four years I have been the City of Moscow Treasury Management Coordinator where I oversee all cash reconciliations, debt obligations, investments and work with a $100 million budget and audit. I also perform financial and governmental reporting.
Throughout my life I have always believed that volunteerism is a link missing in our society. I have volunteered to oversee the Troy Youth Soccer League, Troy Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, and countless hours serving in the classroom with my children’s teachers. During my time at the Troy Youth Soccer League, I grew the program from around 80 children to over 200. If you can manage and motivate volunteers it naturally carries over to managing paid employees. People gravitate to individuals who problem solve, mentor, and make decisions.
A leader is not defined by a title. A leader is the person who others come to for answers to their questions and helps them be successful in their careers.
What do you think is the most important aspect of the clerk’s job and why?
The most important aspect of the Clerk’s job is integrity and transparency because it covers all aspects of the job without relevance to party affiliation. As citizens we need to have assurance that party affiliation is irrelevant when it comes to providing clean voter rolls, and transparent voter registration and elections. We need to also be assured that all financial transactions are transparent so that no one can question where money is going. Latah County citizens will know what the County Clerk’s office is doing because, as County Clerk, I will strive to make this office and their transactions an open book.
