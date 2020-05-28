Empty hotel rooms and empty plane passenger seats have been among the clearest signs of the times since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ron Warren, manager of the Coast Hilltop Inn in Pullman, said the number of people staying at the hotel has dropped dramatically this spring.
Typically at this time of the year, Warren said the Coast Hilltop Inn is 30 to 40 percent full. That percentage is now down to 6 to 8 percent.
“That’s brutal,” Warren said.
Warren said the hotel market on the Palouse could normally be described as feast or famine. He said the Coast Hilltop Inn usually bleeds money the first few months of the year until Washington State University’s Mom’s Weekend brings in travelers in the spring.
“That’s our Black Friday,” he said.
Mom’s Weekend, as well as WSU’s spring graduation, were canceled because of the pandemic.
Looking forward, Warren said he is especially concerned about the possible cancellation of WSU football games, and not just because it would hurt hotels. He said if WSU does not put fans in the stands, the city itself will be in rough shape economically.
He said all hotels are struggling because people are staying home, and that likely will not change until government orders change.
“Until that is lifted I don’t see people getting out much,” he said.
Traffic at the local airport has also fallen off dramatically.
Tony Bean, executive director of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, said there were 579 passengers total for the month of April. He said that is less than five percent of the more than 6,000 people who went on flights in April 2019.
Bean said he expects the number of passengers to double in May, but does not expect passenger traffic to return to normal for quite a while.
Airlines are an essential service and Bean said local residents are getting on flights for medical appointments or for work reasons. Local college students are flying home from the Palouse.
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is seeing only one Alaska Airlines flight per day, and that flight stops at Walla Walla before heading to Seattle. Bean said the extra stop was implemented so Alaska can get the most utilization out of its aircraft. Bean said he does not know yet when more flights will be available.
He said staff thoroughly clean the airplane and terminal every day. Alaska Airlines is mandating everyone on board wear masks and air filters have been installed to clean the air.
Warren said the Coast Hilltop Inn also undergoes a strict cleaning regimen. He said staff have doubled the amount of time spent cleaning each room.
