Doing right by the taxpayers and modernizing Latah County’s software are priorities among the two candidates running for Latah County Treasurer in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Incumbent Democrat BJ Swanson is facing off against Republican challenger Peggy Gottschalk for the four-year term.

Both candidates have extensive accounting histories. Before being elected four years ago, Swanson worked as a commercial bank vice president and manager for more than 30 years.

