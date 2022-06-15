Tree down

A large willow tree fell across the Latah Trail in Berman Creekside Park in Moscow on Monday morning following a night of heavy rain and wind. Photo taken and submitted by Cecil Williams, of Moscow.

 Cecil James Williams

