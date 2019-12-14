Forever Green Tree Farm will celebrate 36 years of business this month with Christmas tree sales, photos with Santa and free horse-drawn hay rides.
Santa Claus will be available for photos noon-3 p.m. today and Sunday, and free horse-drawn hay rides will be offered noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
The farm is located on Highway 3 near milepost 76.5 near St. Maries, about 65 minutes north of Moscow and Pullman.
Hot chocolate, cider, coffee and cookies will be provided, and a holiday gift shop will sell handmade crafts by local artists.
Colorado Blue Spruce and Grand Fur trees are sold from the field or from the fresh-cut retail yard. Spruce trees are available on the “bargain rack” for $15. Hand-made wreaths are also available for purchase.
For information, visit forevergreentree.com.