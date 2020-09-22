A tree that made contact with a power line is apparently the cause of the fire that burned more than 100 homes in Malden and Pine City on Labor Day.
The Associated Press reported that a burned tree found by Spokesman-Review staff apparently was the fire’s starting point during a Sept. 7 windstorm, Avista Utilities spokeswoman Casey Fielder said.
However, the utility has not found evidence that any deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance or vegetation management caused recent fires, Avista said in a Friday statement.
On Monday, the Whitman County Commissioners said the county’s emergency declaration will allow FEMA to start removing public debris from the fire damage sooner.
Additionally, the county is following the Whitman County Health Department recommendation to waive fees for on-site septic and potent water for Malden and Pine City residents trying to rebuild their homes.