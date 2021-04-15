The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is having an Earth Month celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Creek Nature Preserve near Albion. Participants will enjoy a day of hands-on learning with tree planting, macroinvertebrate identification and an ecosystem hike with a local ecologist and bird expert.
Participants should bring masks, water, weather appropriate layers (rain gear/sunblock) boots/close toed shoes and work gloves if you have them. Participants will be asked to mask up for this event when unable to maintain physical distance. PCEI will provide hand sanitizer and light snacks.
For information, email learning@pcei.org. To register, go to mailchi.mp/pcei/spring-2021.