The Garfield-Palouse High School robotics team will begin selling Christmas trees as part of its annual fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nelson’s Farm, 202 Ryde Road, Farmington.
There will be hot cocoa and cider provided, and families and photos are welcome.
Spruce trees 4 to 20 feet tall will be available for sale, with a minimum donation of $30 for any size tree. Cash and check only.
Trees will be for sale 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 7, 8,14 and 15.
For more information, contact Mark Sawyer at (509) 878-1921.