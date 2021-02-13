Trekking through campus

Martin Stadium reflects off the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art as a passerby treks through Washington State University’s campus on a snowy Friday morning in Pullman.Zach Wilkinson Daily News

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

