After less than a year in operation, Tri-State convenient care clinics in Lewiston and Moscow will shutter their doors this week.
Rebecca Mann, director of marketing and communications for Tri-State Memorial Hospital, said Monday the clinics, located in the Rosauers grocery stores in Lewiston and Moscow, failed to meet original expectations.
“The service that we were providing just didn’t have the volume of patients we expected,” Mann said. “Due to the volume being so low, that led to them not being sustainable and didn’t meet our expectations.”
Mann added that the decision to close the clinics “wasn’t taken lightly.”
The Moscow clinic is expected to be closed today. The Lewiston location will cease operations Saturday, Mann said.
Tri-State officials had high hopes when the Lewiston convenient care clinic opened at Rosauers last March. The Moscow office followed in the summer.
The goal was to provide medical service with little or no waiting time at the clinics. The hospital planned to use data from Rosauers about peak shopping times to make sure enough nurse practitioners were on hand to see patients when they arrived.
If a wait time was involved, officials said, patients would be sent a text to let them know when they could see the next available nurse practitioner.
The medical staff handled basic needs such as sports physicals, minor sprains, colds, immunizations and sinus infections. If patients needed more care, they were referred to a Tri-State clinic or its hospital.
Don Wee, chief executive officer of Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus, said in a news release that the hospital will continue “to provide innovative, high-quality health care to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas. The hospital still offers 15 specialty clinics, including behavioral health, interventional pain consultants, urology and podiatry.”
“We will continue to ensure that this community has the health care they need available to them when they need it,” Wee said.
Tri-State also provides walk-in health care services at the care center at 1267 Belmont Way in Clarkston.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Tri-State’s new patient coordinator at (509) 769-2014 or by emailing newpatients@tsmh.org.
