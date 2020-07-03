Tri-State floods

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsA sign outside Tri-State Outfitters informs customers that the hardware and housewares departments are temporarily closed Thursday in Moscow. An assistant store manager said a sprinkler head burst, flooding the two departments. The manager said she doesn’t know yet when the departments will be ready to reopen.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

