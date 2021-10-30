Trick-or-treat

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMoscow Volunteer Fire Department members Sienna Greenberg, from left, Drew Sibley and James Schryver hand out candy to young children Friday afternoon outside of Fire Station One as Moscow businesses participate in a downtown trick-or-treat event.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

