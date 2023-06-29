Whether it’s juggling, kicking a Hacky Sack or doing both at the same time, Matt Baker is well-known for his surreal tricks on both a national and worldwide level.

Baker, a professional variety entertainer, has returned to the Palouse to share his one-of-a-kind show again. He’ll be performing comedy and stunts in both Latah and Whitman counties, debuting tricks that have taken him decades to learn and a few he’s invented on his own.

Growing up, Baker joked he was destined to be a professional baseball player because he was born with “stellar” coordination. But after picking up Hacky Sack and competing professionally, his love for sports quickly grew into a passion for out-of-the-ordinary tricks.

