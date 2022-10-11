The first Black female, full-time faculty member of WWAMI Medical School at the University of Idaho was named one of 50 women of the year by a Boise-based publication.

Lynda Freeman is a clinical associate professor and academic skills specialist for Idaho WWAMI, where she has worked since 2015.

Idaho WWAMI is part of the University of Washington School of Medicine’s cooperative five-state medical school that serves Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

