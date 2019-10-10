Troop 3210 at Pullman city council

Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 3210 spoke at the Pullman City Council meeting Sept. 24 regarding pedestrian and bicyclist safety around Franklin Elementary and Kamiak Elementary schools.

