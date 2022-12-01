Trot helps fight cancer

A few members of Strolling Like a Mother, a local workout group, put on their annual Turkey Trot. This year's trot benefited the American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest. More than 50 runners helped to raise almost $300 for this charity, which helps local families battling childhood cancer. Safeway donated food for the event. Pictured are, left to right, Cat Harner, Sarah Roberts, and Amy Kaucic.

[PHOT0 RESOLUTION NOT GREAT. I’d suggest not running larger than 3 columns or so]

A few members of Strolling Like a Mother, a local workout group, put on their annual Turkey Trot. This year’s trot benefited the American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest. More than 50 runners helped to raise almost $300 for this charity, which helps local families battling childhood cancer. Safeway donated food for the event. Pictured are, left to right, Cat Harner, Sarah Roberts, and Amy Kaucic.

Tags

Recommended for you