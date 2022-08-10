Troy and Potlatch both received money from the state to make roads safer for students walking to and from school.

The two communities recently received $250,000 each from Idaho’s Children Pedestrian Safety Program, which awarded a total of $10 million in grants to 45 cities and towns across the state.

A news release from the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance says the grant program is intended to support sidewalks, crosswalks and pathways that improve safety for children and adults who walk or bike to school.

