The 81-year-old Sixth Street bridge on the edge of downtown Troy reached its breaking point — literally — earlier this year.
So, a new bridge, which is expected to be finished in November, could not have come at a better time.
“Two or three weeks before they even started the project, I had to close the bridge because it had gotten so soft that cars were breaking the wood out of it,” Mayor Steve Corr said. “So it was needed.”
A two-lane, concrete single-span bridge will replace the one-lane wooden bridge. Corr said the bridge will have walking paths on both sides.
The old bridge was timber from its abutments up through its deck, Megan Kautz, construction engineering manager for the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council in Boise, wrote in an email.
“The original bridge was all timber so that’s pretty unique,” Kautz said.
Construction of the new 55-foot long bridge, which will run over Little Bear Creek like the old one did, will cost $1.43 million and is primarily federally funded, Kautz wrote.
The LHTAC administers the federal transportation funding and provides oversight on the project from design through construction. Kautz wrote the city of Troy will cover 7.34 percent of the project, or nearly $105,000.
Corr said the bridge is heavily used by residents and by guests at the recreational vehicle park, which is on the southeast side of the bridge. He said it allows drivers to access downtown, the U.S. Post Office and homes on Front Street and Castle Lane more directly, instead of having to drive around to use State Highway 99. The Troy Volunteer Fire Department is on the northwest side of the bridge.
The city submitted an application for federal funding for the project and it was judged against other local bridges throughout the state, Kautz wrote.David Evans and Associates, a design engineering firm whose nearest office is in Coeur d’Alene, and HDR, a construction engineering and inspection firm whose nearest office is also in Coeur d’Alene, are contributing to the project.
Corr said the bridge construction and fiber optic installation in the city has made for one of the busiest summers Troy has ever had.
“There’s been construction everywhere throughout the entire city of Troy and it’s been frustrating to a lot of patrons,” Corr said. “But I honestly believe that once it’s done and everything’s over, all the damage that they’ve caused will all slowly get fixed and they’ll all enjoy the benefits of it.”
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.